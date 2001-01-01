Monday Morning Brief | U.S. stamps in 2017

May 3, 2021, 10 PM

Linn’s Stamp News­ associate editor Michael Baadke reports on stamps that the United States Postal Service plans to issue in 2017. Included are stamps honoring President John F. Kennedy and the Smithsonian’s new Museum of African American History and Culture.

This is your Monday Morning Brief for September 26, 2016.

The United States Postal Service will issue a commemorative stamp next year to honor President John F. Kennedy. It will be the fourth U.S. stamp to honor the nation’s 35th president since his assassination more than 50 years ago.

Kennedy was born May 29, 1917, and the new stamp will mark the 100th anniversary of his birth.

The stamp design features a photograph of Kennedy taken in 1960.

The Kennedy stamp is one of more than a dozen stamp subjects for 2017 revealed by the Postal Service on September 20.

Some of the subjects are a little predictable, like the 10th stamp in the 12-stamp Lunar New Year series, and a Love stamp, this time spelling out the word LOVE with skywriting.

There will also be a new Flag definitive stamp, and a Butterfly stamp for the nonmachineable surcharge, which will be the seventh stamp in that particular series.

For all you flower stamp fans, there will be a new bunch gathering together flowers you might find in your own garden, and four postcard-rate stamps will picture four different types of seashells.

Father Ted Hesburgh, the longtime president of the University of Notre Dame and an important voice in shaping civil rights legislation, will be honored on a commemorative stamp next year, and a set of 10 stamps will show Depression-era posters created by artists of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Projects Administration.

A nice surprise is a stamp for the Smithsonian’s new Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., which just had its public grand opening last week.

Five stamps will picture different sharks found in North American waters, six more will celebrate various Latin American food dishes, and a single stamp for the additional-ounce rate will show a group of folks wearing Uncle Sam’s famous top hat.

Finally, a forever stamped envelope picturing a barn swallow will be placed on sale next year.

Collectors who’ve made plans to attend some of this year’s holiday stamp first-day ceremonies might have to do some rescheduling. That’s because the Postal Service just announced that it has revised the issue dates for three different stamps.

The new plans call for the Florentine Madonna and Child stamp to be issued Oct. 18 at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum, the Hanukkah stamp to be issued Nov. 1 in Boca Raton, Florida, and the Nativity Christmas stamp to be issued Nov. 3 at St. John’s Church, across the street from the White House.

You can learn more about these new dates by checking online at Linns.com.

For Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs, I’m Michael Baadke.