Monday Morning Brief | United States Stamp Popularity Poll

May 2, 2021, 3 PM

The Linn’s Stamp News United States Stamp Popularity Poll is now open, editor Michael Baadke announces in this week’s Monday Morning Brief. Find out how you can vote for your favorite stamp of 2017.

Full Video Transcript:

Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for December 11, 2017.

And welcome to the Linn’s Stamp News United States Stamp Popularity Poll for 2017.

This is your opportunity to vote for your favorite U.S. stamps and postal stationery from the past year by clicking on the online illustrated poll at Linns.com.

If you’re a Linn’s Stamp News subscriber and you’d like to vote by mail, you can fill out and send in the ballot that will be published in each issue from now through the month of February.

The December Linn’s monthly magazine pictures all of the stamps issued over the past year. You can also look over the different 2017 stamps when you vote on the website.

Voting in the U.S. stamp poll is fun and easy. Just choose the stamps that you think had the best and worst designs, as well as those that were the most important and the least necessary.

You’ll vote in three different categories, picking your favorites from the 2017 commemorative stamps, definitives and postal stationery.

With one final vote, you can pick your overall favorite U.S. stamp of the year.

The Linn’s U.S. stamp popularity poll is going on now and will continue until voting ends March 1.

Visit us at Linns.com for your chance to cast your vote.

For Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs, I’m Michael Baadke.