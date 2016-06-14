Monday Morning Brief | Wonder Woman

May 3, 2021, 2 AM

Linn’s Stamp News associate editor Michael Baadke reports on the new United States Wonder Woman stamps to be issued Oct. 7 at the New York Comic Con.

Full video transcript:

Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for August 1, 2016.

The United States Postal Service recently revealed that on October 7 it will issue four forever stamps honoring DC Comics superhero Wonder Woman.

The stamps will be issued with a first-day ceremony in New York City at the New York Comic Con, which is taking place October 6-9 at the Javits Center.

The stamps will be issued in a pane of 20 that includes five stamps of the four different designs. Each stamp shows a different portrait of Wonder Woman as she has appeared throughout her lengthy comic book history.

The stamps are celebrating the 75th anniversary of Wonder Woman’s first appearance, in a back-up feature in All-Star Comics No. 8 in December 1941.

You might remember that Wonder Woman previously appeared on two U.S. stamps issued about 10 years ago as part of the DC Comics Super Heroes set.

Along with her 75-year history in comic books, Wonder Woman had her own television series in the 1970s, starring actress Lynda Carter. More recently, actress Gal Gadot portrayed Wonder Woman in the 2016 movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She will also star in a Wonder Woman feature film in 2017, and will have an important role in the live-action Justice League film later next year.

The new stamps are coming out almost two years to the day after the set of eight Batman stamps was issued at the same New York Comic Con event. The Batman stamps also celebrated that DC Comics character’s 75th anniversary, and also featured four stamps showing how the character has evolved.

The Postal Service provided a limited number of free tickets to the 2014 Batman ceremony, but details about the upcoming Wonder Woman stamp ceremony are still being worked out, according to the Postal Service.

