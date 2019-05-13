Mongolian 1958 stamp selling for much more than its Scott value

May 20, 2019, 8 AM

The 1958 Mongolia 60-mung Globe and Dove stamp (Scott 143) issued to commemorate the Fourth Congress of the International Democratic Women’s Federation is in demand.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

A land of tall mountains and vast deserts, Mongolia lies in the heart of East Asia, between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China.

In addition to collectors of Russia and China, Mongolian stamps appeal to collectors with a taste for the unusual and esoteric.

In May 1958, Mongolia issued a 60-mung Globe and Dove stamp (Scott 143) to commemorate the Fourth Congress of the International Democratic Women’s Federation held in Vienna, Austria, in June of that year.

The 2019 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the stamp at $5 in unused hinged condition. In unused hinged condition, this stamp is currently selling in the $40-to-$50 price range, eight to 10 times Scott catalog value. Examples in mint never-hinged condition sell in the $75-to-$100 price range.

This stamp would be a tremendous bargain if you found it offered anywhere near its Scott catalog value.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter