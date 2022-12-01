Monument Valley Priority Mail, other U.S. stamps off sale March 31

Mar 1, 2023, 2 PM

The 2022 $8.95 Monument Valley Priority Mail stamp is one of 10 United States stamp issues the U.S. Postal Service is taking off sale effective March 31. This will affect a total of 32 stamps issued from 2019 to 2022.

By Linn’s Staff

Ten United States stamp issues (a total of 32 stamps) released from 2019 to 2022 will go off sale at post offices, philatelic centers and other postal locations on March 31.

The affected issues are the 2019 nondenominated (70¢) California Dogface Butterfly nonmachineable surcharge-rate stamp (Scott 5346), 2022 $8.95 Monument Valley Priority Mail stamp (5666), 2022 $26.95 Palace of Fine Arts Priority Mail Express stamp (5667), 2021 Year of the Ox forever commemorative stamp (5556), 2021 Chien-Shiung Wu forever commemorative stamp (5557), 2021 Heritage Breeds forever commemorative stamps (5583-5592), 2021 Mystery Message forever commemorative stamp (5614), 2021 Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses forever commemorative stamps (5621-5625), 2020 Love forever special stamp (5431) and 2021 Garden Beauty forever definitive stamps (5558-5567).

Notice of the upcoming withdrawal from sale of these stamps was published in the Feb. 23 issue of the Postal Bulletin, the news publication for U.S. Postal Service employees published every two weeks.

As of March 1, the online Postal Store only had the Chien-Shiung Wu stamp available for purchase.

It is possible that the Priority and Priority Mail Express stamps are still available at SFS, but via phone at 844-737-7826.

Some of the stamps not currently available at Stamp Fulfillment Services may still be available at some post offices nationwide.

