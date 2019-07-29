Moon Landing stamps printed on chrome paper for shiny effect

Aug 19, 2019, 12 PM

Two United States forever stamps commemorating the 1969 first manned moon landing were issued July 19. The stamps have a shiny silver effect because they were printed on a chrome paper.

by Michael Baadke

United States Postal Service officials have revealed the secret behind the silvery shimmer on its new Moon Landing Anniversary forever stamps.

As Linn’s Stamp News reported in the Aug. 12 issue, the two nondenominated (55¢) stamps have an unusual silvery cast.

USPS technical details described the stamps as offset-printed in cyan, magenta, yellow and black inks. No silver color was listed.

An inquiry placed by Linn’s with the Postal Service was not answered before the Aug. 12 article went to press, but the following day, USPS spokesman Roy Betts explained why the stamps have a silvery cast.

“The effect was created by printing CMYK [cyan, magenta, yellow and black] on a metallic chrome paper stock,” Betts said.

The stamp is the latest new issue to show shiny or metallic effects, but the first to utilize chrome paper stock in the process.

Shimmery effects were seen previously on the 10 Bioluminescent Life stamps issued Feb. 22, 2018 (Scott 5264-5273), and on the foil application on the four Dragons stamps issued Aug. 9, 2018 (5307-5310).

The $1, $2 and $5 Statue of Freedom stamps issued June 27, 2018 (Scott 5295-5297), have a color-shifting iridescent metallic element in the stamp denomination.

