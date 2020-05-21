More than 50 postal administrations participating in Europa contest

Jun 5, 2021, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

PostEurop, the association representing European public postal operators, launched an online competition May 9, Europe Day, to vote for the best Europa stamp of 2021.

The competition is open through Sept. 9.

More than 50 postal administrations are participating in the competition, and each has selected one stamp reflecting the 2021 Europa theme of endangered national wildlife.

In the press release announcing the competition, PostEurop said that it hopes that the stamps and the competition bring further awareness to the subject of threatened species.

The press release also said: “Each postal operator has selected the species linked to their country. Featured motifs include the fast-declining European mink (Mustela lutreola), the Mediterranean subpopulation of common dolphin (Delphinus delphis) which has declined by more than 50 percent over the last 30-45 years, and the critically endangered Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus). Motifs incorporate special artistic features to further emphasise the critical nature of the threat.”

The winning stamps will be announced in October.

