Mozambique Company offers affordable classic stamps

The Mozambique Company set of 19 pictorial bicolor stamps issued May 16, 1937 (Scott 175-193), is beautifully engraved and very affordable.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

While many classic stamps are beyond the reach of all but the wealthiest collectors, there is also a world of classic stamps affordable to everyone.

Many classic stamps were issued in great numbers and widely distributed through approval packets and stamp dealers. Many of these stamps are still as affordable — or even more affordable — than most new stamps being issued today.

Take for example the stamps issued by Mozambique Company. Mozambique Company was a royal company chartered by Portugal to administer and govern the Manica and Sofala provinces in southern Mozambique. It governed the territory from 1891 to 1942.

The engraved, bicolor stamps issued by the company from the 1910s to the 1930s are some of the most colorful, attractive and eye-catching colonial stamps ever issued. The exotic African subjects appeal strongly to the boys and girls who grew up following the adventures of Frank Buck and Richard Halliburton.

Look for the set of 19 pictorial bicolor stamps issued May 16, 1937 (Scott 175-193). The Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the set in unused hinged condition at just $13.60.

A lightly hinged unused set with all stamps in true very fine grade is a good buy at full Scott catalog value. Heavily hinged sets sell at a steep discount. A set in mint never-hinged condition would be a good buy at $20.

