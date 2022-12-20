MSDA announces 2023 show schedule

Dec 26, 2022, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Midwest Stamp Dealers Association has announced its 2023 show schedule.

The MSDA Milwaukee Area Stamp Show will take place Jan. 7-8 at the Waukesha Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha, Wis. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

“We are moving the Milwaukee area shows to the larger Waukesha Expo Center, as we have outgrown our previous location,” the MSDA said. “The new facility is over 6000 square feet and will allow us to expand and offer space for local clubs to participate.”

The MSDA Chicagoland West Stamp Show will be held Jan. 14-15 at the College of DuPage Student Resource Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, Ill. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

That center also is a new location. The association said, “This newly remodeled facility is larger and has convenient parking.”

The MSDA Indianapolis Stamp Show is scheduled for Feb. 4-5 at the Lawrence Park District Center, 5301 N. Franklin Road, Lawrence, Ind. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The MSDA Louisville Stamp Show, a new show for the MSDA, will take place Feb. 11-12 at the Triple Crown Pavilion, 1780 Plantside Drive, Jeffersontown, Ky. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Another new MSDA show, the MSDA Joliet/Will County Stamp Show, is set for March 3-4 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 S. Houbolt Ave., Joliet, Ill. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This show will include exhibits and a bourse.

The MSDA Madison Stamp Show will be held March 31-April 1 at the Doubletree Madison East, 4402 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wis. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The MSDA Dayton Stamp Show is scheduled for April 21-22 at IBEW Local 82 Hall, 6550 Poe Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

On June 17-18, the MSDA La Crosse Stamp Show, another new show, will take place at the La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse, Wis. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The second MSDA Milwaukee Area Stamp Show is set for July 8-9 at the Waukesha Expo Center in Waukesha. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The second MSDA Indianapolis Stamp Show is scheduled for July 15-16 at the Lawrence Park District Center in

Lawrence. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

On Sept. 9-10, the second MSDA Chicagoland West Stamp Show will be held at the College of DuPage Student Resource Center in Glen Ellyn. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The MSDA is an organization of 70 professional collectible postage stamp and cover dealers. The MSDA hosts 12 to 14 shows throughout the Midwest annually.

Additional details and dealer listings are available on the MSDA website at or by contacting MSDA executive director Michael Mules at msdastampshow@gmail.com.

