Murals take center stage: Week's Most Read

Apr 19, 2019, 7 AM
The mural at the Piggott, Ark., post office is featured on one of the five Post Office Mural stamps issued April 10. A large poster promoting the new stamps hangs on the wall to the left of the mural. Photo by Jay Bigalke.

By Linn’s staff

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the headlines below to read the stories.

5. New Zealand sprinkles space stamps with meteorite dust: The five New Zealand Space Pioneers stamps are available May 1.

4. What else is there to supplement a collection?: U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner explores the seldom-mentioned area of labels and cards used to identify bundles of stamps being sent to post offices.

3. Cheese, golf, cows: March cartoon contest results: Linn's readers' get creative with the 1969 10¢ airmail commemorative stamp for the July 1969 moon landing of astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

2. Finding unofficial first-day covers for your collection: Inside Linn’s: Also this week, stamps remembering Russian poet Vladimir Mayakovsky, and a Kitchen Table Philately mixture from a 50-year collection.

1. Murals take center stage: Arkansas community provides warm welcome for first-day-of-issue ceremony.

