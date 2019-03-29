US Stamps
Murals take center stage: Week's Most Read
By Linn’s staff
It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the headlines below to read the stories.
5. New Zealand sprinkles space stamps with meteorite dust: The five New Zealand Space Pioneers stamps are available May 1.
4. What else is there to supplement a collection?: U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner explores the seldom-mentioned area of labels and cards used to identify bundles of stamps being sent to post offices.
3. Cheese, golf, cows: March cartoon contest results: Linn's readers' get creative with the 1969 10¢ airmail commemorative stamp for the July 1969 moon landing of astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.
2. Finding unofficial first-day covers for your collection: Inside Linn’s: Also this week, stamps remembering Russian poet Vladimir Mayakovsky, and a Kitchen Table Philately mixture from a 50-year collection.
1. Murals take center stage: Arkansas community provides warm welcome for first-day-of-issue ceremony.
