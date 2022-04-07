Muscle Cars panes of 20 in demand

Apr 14, 2022, 8 AM

Mint panes of 20 of the United States 2013 Muscle Cars stamps are in demand and selling in the $20 to $24 price range.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Mint panes of relatively recent U.S. se-tenant (side-by-side) forever stamps are hot items in the market. On Feb. 22, 2013, the U.S. Postal Service issued a set of five nondenominated (46¢) Muscle Cars forever stamps in panes of 20 (Scott 4743-4747).

The stamps’ designs show a 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, a 1966 Pontiac GTO, a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500, a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, and a 1970 Plymouth Hemi Barracuda.

The stamps were designed by Carl T. Herrman and were printed by photogravure by Avery Dennison. In addition to the regular panes of 20, the stamps were also sold in uncut press sheets both with die cuts and without die cuts.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint pane of 20 at $22 against a current postage value of $11.60.

These stamps are very popular with collectors who were in high school or college during the period when the cars were manufactured and sold.

Mint panes of 20 are selling for around $20 to $24. If you find one offered for less than that, it would be a great buy.

