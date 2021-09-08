Museum names Shreve as chair of council of philatelists

Dec 15, 2021, 3 PM

Charles F. Shreve, whose professional philatelic career spans more than 40 years, has been appointed chairman of the National Postal Museum’s council of philatelists. Photo courtesy of the National Postal Museum.

By Linn’s Staff

The National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C., announced Nov. 29 the appointment of Charles F. Shreve as chairman of the museum’s council of philatelists.

The council provides the museum with philatelic advice; advises on engagement with the global philatelic community; promotes and advocates for the museum’s mission, purpose and programs to the nation; and helps build the financial base of the museum. Members are appointed by the Smithsonian Institution’s board of regents.

“Charles Shreve’s leadership was pivotal in helping the National Postal Museum create the William H. Gross Stamp Gallery, the finest collection of philatelic exhibitions in the world,” said Elliot Gruber, director of the museum.

“He assumes chairmanship of the museum’s Council of Philatelists at a crucial time as the museum re-imagines its atrium level galleries and public spaces, as well as our strategic commitment to develop and launch new digital engagement experiences.”

Shreve has served on the museum’s council of philatelists since 2001. He is a lifelong professional philatelist who has made a career of his hobby for more than four decades.

In 1993, he founded Shreves Philatelic Galleries, and the firm quickly rose to a leading position in the international philatelic marketplace. In 2007, he sold his firm to Spink, an international auction company based in London, and became an independent consultant for high-end collectors.

In 2012, he joined Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries as director of international auctions. In his career, Shreve has been involved in the sale of nearly $1 billion worth of rare philatelic material.

Shreve succeeds Donald Sundman as chair of the museum’s council of philatelists. Sundman served as chair since 2003 and will continue serving as a member of the council.

“Don Sundman has been a central guiding force for the National Postal Museum,” Gruber said. “His dedication and passion to the National Postal Museum has been instrumental in broadening the reach of the museum within the global philatelic community.”

The National Postal Museum is devoted to presenting the colorful and engaging history of the nation’s mail service and showcasing one of the largest and most comprehensive collections of stamps and philatelic material in the world. It is located at 2 Massachusetts Ave. NE, Washington, D.C., across from Union Station.

For more information, visit the museum website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter