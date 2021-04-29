World Stamps
Mystic Stamp Co. transitions to employee ownership
Mystic Stamp Co., based in Camden, N.Y., became an employee-owned company effective April 1 via the formation of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).
Owners Donald and Chacea Sundman announced April 2 that they have sold all their Mystic stock to the ESOP. They will continue in their current roles with the company.
Donald Sundman is president of Mystic Stamp Co., and Chacea Sundman is director of human resources. They will stay at Mystic and continue to manage the business.
“The only change is ownership,” said Donald Sundman. “There are no changes operationally or with our staff.
“We’ve got a great team, a very successful business, and don’t want to change that. I’m very excited about the ESOP because it will help our employees save for retirement.”
He added, “We made this change to position Mystic for the future. This rewards our hard-working colleagues and promises to keep Mystic a positive force in the stamp world and central New York for many years.”
“The ESOP will be wonderful for our colleagues, the greater Camden community, and our customers,” Chacea Sundman said. “It fits our guiding principles.
“The ESOP is an added benefit as we are keeping our 401K retirement plan and our twice-yearly profit sharing bonuses.”
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction