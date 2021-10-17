Postal Updates
Napex pictorial postmark highlights vaccine efforts
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The pictorial postmark shown here for the 2021 Napex stamp show honors medical professionals and researchers. It is one of three cancellation designs offered at the show.
Rescheduled from early June 2021, the National Philatelic Exhibitions of Washington, D.C., show took place Oct. 22-24 in McLean, Va.
The postmark has been extended for 30 days, and you can obtain it by addressing your request to:
NAPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, McLean, VA 22102-9998, Oct. 22-24.
