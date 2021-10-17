Napex pictorial postmark highlights vaccine efforts

Nov 9, 2021, 10 AM

This Oct. 22 postmark highlights the efforts of many to develop and administer the COVID-19 vaccine. It is one of three cancels with a similar theme offered during the Napex show.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The pictorial postmark shown here for the 2021 Napex stamp show honors medical professionals and researchers. It is one of three cancellation designs offered at the show.

Rescheduled from early June 2021, the National Philatelic Exhibitions of Washington, D.C., show took place Oct. 22-24 in McLean, Va.

The postmark has been extended for 30 days, and you can obtain it by addressing your request to:

NAPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, McLean, VA 22102-9998, Oct. 22-24.

