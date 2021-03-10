Napex rescheduled for Oct. 22-24 in McLean, Va.

Mar 16, 2021, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Napex, the East Coast’s largest postage stamp show, has been rescheduled for the weekend of Oct. 22-24. The show was originally scheduled for June 4-6.

The show will be held at the McLean Hilton Hotel, 7920 Jones Branch Drive, McLean, Va. Admission and parking are free. A special hotel rate of $113 per day is available. Please visit the show website, www.napex.org, for details.

Because of current Virginia state limits on indoor gatherings, the Napex board of directors decided to postpone the show until the fall. “We know that collectors are eager to attend Napex, and we look forward to welcoming them to the show in October,” said show chairman Bill Fort.

The show anticipates hosting more than 50 stamp and postal history dealers and featuring more than 200 frames of competitive exhibits in the American Philatelic Society’s World Series of Philately competition.

In addition the show will host the annual convention of the Civil War Philatelic Society as well as meetings of other local and national philatelic societies.

Complete lists of dealers, exhibits and convening societies will be posted to the Napex website and updated regularly. Updates will also be posted to the Napex Facebook page.

This will be the 45th Napex stamp show. Napex was founded in 1949 as the National Stamp Exhibitions of Washington, D.C., Inc.

