US Stamps
Nashua “original gum” show souvenir sheet gets high praise
U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner
I received several positive reactions to the Nashua (New Hampshire) Philatelic Society’s “original gum” show souvenir sheet pictured in the U.S. Stamp Notes column in the July 11, 2016, issue of Linn’s.
Linn’s readers Tom Kudzma, Mark Sommer and Ray Ward wrote with more information about the Nashua Philatelic Society’s output from 1981 through 1992.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Kudzma and Ward, who were involved in producing the souvenir sheets, even sent along some examples.
I want to thank them by illustrating two more examples: the society’s 1983 offering celebrating “missing perforations,” and the 1984 “certificate of authenticity,” which pokes fun at expertizing.
I see these Nashua Philatelic Society souvenirs every so often at shows in the retail stocks of several U.S. dealers. So, if you like them, be on the lookout.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction