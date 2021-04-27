Like upcoming USPS stamps, Nashville postmark celebrates soda fountain treats: Postmark Pursuit

Apr 27, 2021, 11 AM

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service is celebrating cold sweet dessert treats that are enjoyed by Americans everywhere, with five Soda Fountain Favorites stamps issued June 30.

“The booklet of 20 stamps features five different illustrations,” the Postal Service reported, “a double-scoop ice cream cone, an egg creme, a banana split, a root beer float and a hot fudge sundae.”

The stamps were issued in a flat pane of 20 that can be folded by postal customers into a booklet format. As reported by Linn's earlier this month, the first-day ceremony was planned for the Elliston Place Soda Shop in Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville is marking the stamp event with its own pictorial postmark that serves as a first-day cancel for the new issue.

To obtain the postmark, address your requests to:

ELLISTON PLACE SODA FOUNTAIN Station, Postmaster, 2245 Rosa Parks Blvd., Nashville, TN 37208-9998, June 30.

The following cancels are also available.

153RD ANNIVERSARY BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG FIRST DAY Station, Postmaster, 115 Buford Ave., Gettysburg, PA 17325-9998, July 1. (Cannon.)

POST OFFICE MUSEUM Station, Postmaster, 15 Third St., Vanceburg, KY 41179-9998, July 1. (Museum building, “Vanceburg Depot Museum 1797 2016,“ “Concord-Queens-Covedale.”)

SAN JOSE CA Station, Postmaster, 1750 Meridian Ave., San Jose, CA 95101-9998, July 1. (Lufthansa jet, Lufthansa insignia, “First Flight A340 with Lufthansa, LH 489, San Jose, Frankfurt.”)

BICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Bentleyville, PA 15314-9998, July 1-2. (“Bentleyville 200 Years Bicentennial 1816-2016,” star.)

OLD THRESHERS FARM TOY FRENZY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Denton, NC 27239-9998, July 1-5. (Boy driving tractor.)

EDDYVILLE, ILLINOIS POPE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY Station, Postmaster, 202 W. Main St., Golconda, IL 62938-9998, July 1-10. (Pope County Courthouse within oval frame, banners.)

GOLCONDA, ILLINOIS POPE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY Station, Postmaster, 202 W. Main St., Golconda, IL 62938-9998, July 1-10. (Pope County Courthouse within oval frame, banners.)

HEROD, ILLINOIS POPE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY Station, Postmaster, 202 W. Main St., Golconda, IL 62938-9998, July 1-10. (Pope County Courthouse within oval frame, banners.)

50TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92199-9996, July 2. (Pier with lights on poles, gulls, “Celebrating 50 Years,” “Ocean Beach Pier.”)

KLIEGLES GARAGE Station, Postmaster, 130 W. Chicago Ave., Goodwin, SD 57238-9998, July 2. (Garage exterior with sign reading “B. Kliegle Garage,” older car, cart, “100 Year Celebration.”)

153RD ANNIVERSARY BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG SECOND DAY Station, Postmaster, 115 Buford Ave., Gettysburg, PA 17325-9998, July 2. (Cannon.)

OSWEGO COUNTY BICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 391 W. First St., Oswego, NY 13126-9998, July 2. (New York state map outline with Oswego County highlighted.)

MEMORIAL PARK CEREMONY Station, Postmaster, 117 Rano Blvd., Vestal, NY 13850-9998, July 2. (All text postmark, “75th Vestal Parkway Anniversary, 1941 2016.”)

AVERY TOMATO Station, Postmaster, 340 San Marcos, Avery, TX 75554-9998, July 2. (American flag with dark stars on white background, large tomato, “Avery Tomato Festival.”)

153RD ANNIVERSARY BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG THIRD DAY Station, Postmaster, 115 Buford Ave., Gettysburg, PA 17325-9998, July 3. (Cannon.)

4TH OF JULY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Seward, NE 68434-9998, July 4. (U.S. military single-propeller plane, “Into the Wild Blue Yonder, Saluting a Century of Aviation in Nebraska.”)

INDEPENDENCE Station, Postmaster, 152 N. Front St., Wilmington, NC 28401-9998, July 4. (Uncle Sam saluting, “A Salute to Richard P. Boone, American Patriot and Wilmington NC Resident,” “Victory U.S.A.”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365. Instructions for requesting postmarks are available here.

