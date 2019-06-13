National duck stamp society announces scholarship winners

Aug 25, 2019, 8 AM

Hannah Schreiber of Virginia was chosen as the first-place winner of the Sid Crawford Memorial Scholarship for her painting of a male wood duck.

Hannah Schreiber was chosen as the first-place winner of the first annual Sid Crawford Memorial Scholarship for junior duck stamp artists.

The 17-year-old from Virginia painted a male wood duck in water. In March, her painting was announced as the first-place winner in the Virginia junior duck stamp art contest.

The second-place scholarship winner is Etta Gallaway of Ohio, and the third-place winner is Larissa Weber of Indiana.

The National Duck Stamp Collectors Society board voted on individual state contest entries submitted by high school seniors. The three scholarship winners were selected from that group.

The overall winner of the 2019 national junior duck stamp art contest was Nicole Jeon of New York (Linn’s, May 13, page 10). She was not a high school senior at the time of the contest and therefore was not eligible for this year’s award.

Sid Crawford was an avid duck stamp collector and a member of the National Duck Stamp Collectors Society. After his death in July 2018, his family established the annual scholarship award to honor his memory.

Duck stamps issued under the federal junior duck stamp program in support of conservation education efforts are listed in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.

For additional information visit the National Duck Stamp Collectors Society website.

