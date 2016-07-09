National Lighthouse Day: There’s a postmark for that

May 3, 2021, 12 AM

The Cape Henry Lighthouse is commemorated on an Aug. 5-7 postmark from Fort Story, Va. The postmark also celebrates National Lighthouse Day, observed each year on Aug. 7.

By Michael Baadke

National Lighthouse Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 7. The nonprofit American Lighthouse Foundation explains that “It was on this day in 1789, that Congress approved an Act for the establishment and support of lighthouses, beacons, buoys and public piers,” and that an Act of Congress 200 years later established National Lighthouse Day.

The celebration this year includes a pictorial postmark from Fort Story, Va., that also promotes the Cape Henry Lighthouse. Completed in 1881, it is maintained and operated by the U.S. Coast Guard, according to the National Park Service.

To obtain the Cape Henry Lighthouse postmark, which shows the upper part of the lighthouse including the lantern room, send your requests to:

CAPE HENRY LIGHT Station, Postmaster, 529 Cam Rahn Bay Road, Fort Story, VA 23459-9998, Aug. 5-7.

The following cancels are also available:

FOREFATHERS MONUMENT Station, Postmaster, 100 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA 02360-9998, Aug. 1. (Text only, “Family Fun Day.”)

200th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 13 Main St., Hinsdale, NH 03451-9998, Aug. 4. (Four stars, “Hinsdale Post Office, 1816-2016, Nation’s Oldest Continuously Operating Post Office Building Since 2016.”)

BIRDING Station, Mailing Requirements Office, Box 2229, Portland, OR 97208-2229, Aug. 4. (Two triangles outlined in perforations, American Philatelic Society insignia, crested bird, “Stampshow.”)

CELEBRATION Station, Mailing Requirements Office, Box 2229, Portland, OR 97208-2229, Aug. 4-6. (Oregon state outline within stamp frame, “Oregon Stamp Society” in round postmark, “100th Anniversary 1916-2016.”)

COLUMBIA RIVER Station, Mailing Requirements Office, Box 2229, Portland, OR 97208-2229, Aug. 5. (Two triangles outlined in perforations, American Philatelic Society insignia, fish, “Stampshow.”)

The following cancels have been granted 30-day extensions:

PLUTO Station, Postmaster, 221 E. Hickory, Streator, IL 61364-9998, July 9. (Illustration showing astronomer Clyde W. Tombaugh with large telescope, signature.)

CELEBRATION Station, Postmaster, 6276 Sperryville Pike, Boston, VA 22713-9998, July 22. (Large building, “175th anniversary, Boston post office, 1841-2016.”)

NORTH DAKOTA STATE FAIR Station, Postmaster, 117 5th Ave. SW, Minot, ND 58701-9998, July 23. (Ornate lettering “NSDF,” “North Dakota State Fair.”)

CRESTON Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Creston, IA 50801-9998, July 25. (Round design with caboose on railroad track, “Get your caboose to Creston.”)

MOUNT AYR Station, Box 9998, Mount Ayr, IA 50854-9998, July 26. (Shield showing three lights from atop old street lamp, “City of Mount Ayr.”)

DIAGONAL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Diagonal, IA 50845-9998, July 26. (Sun, water tower reading “Diagonal,” three palm trees, bicycle, treasure chest, “I got ‘marooned’ in Diagonal, IA.”)

PONY SWIM Station, Postmaster, 4144 Main St., Chincoteague Island, VA 23336-9998, July 26. (Four horses in water, four trees, clouds, sun, “91st Annual.”)

PONY PENNING Station, Postmaster, 4144 Main St., Chincoteague Island, VA 23336-9998, July 26. (Horse, fence, clouds, birds, “91st Annual.”)

NICODEMUS Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Hill City, KS 67642-9998, July 30. (Man with covered wagon, horse.)

BRYANT 130th CELEBRATION Station, Postmaster, 114 W. Main St., Bryant, SD 57221-9998, July 30. (Outline of Scottish terrier.)

CHARPEX Station, Postmaster, 2901 Scott Futrell Drive, Charlotte, NC 28228-9997, July 30. (Banana split, “Soda Fountain Favorites.”)

OCEAN PINES Station, 11115 Lake View Lane, Berlin, MD 21811-9998, Aug. 2. (Various pets, including dogs, cats, rabbit, fish in bowl, bird, rodents, “Pets.”)

POSTMARK Station, Box 9998, Sarasota, FL 34230-9998, Aug. 2-4. (Florida state outline, clouds, sun, “Postmark Collectors Club,” “55th Annual Convention.”)

