National Parks, Classics Forever stamps now have Scott numbers

May 1, 2021, 3 AM

The Classics Forever stamp pane that was announced on May 26 by the USPS is one of dozens of stamps that now has a Scott number.

The following Scott numbers have been assigned to recently issued United States stamps.

5061: (5c) “USA” and Star coil stamp

5062: (47c) 2016 World Stamp Show - blue vignette

5063: (47c) 2016 World Stamp Show – red vignette

5064: (47c) Repeal of the Stamp Act, 250th anniv.

5065: (47c) Distinguished Service Cross

5066: (47c) Navy Cross

5067: (47c) Air Force Cross

5068: (47c) Coast Guard Cross

a. Block or horiz. strip of 4, #5065-5068

5069: (47c) Mercury

5070: (47c) Venus

5071: (47c) Earth

5072: (47c) Mars

5073: (47c) Jupiter

5074: (47c) Saturn

5075: (47c) Uranus

5076: (47c) Neptune

a. Block of 8, #5069-5076

5077: (47c) Pluto

5078: (47c) New Horizons Probe

a. Pair, #5077-5078

5079: Classics Forever pane of 6

a. (47c) George Washington (redrawn type A16)

b. (47c) Benjamin Franklin (redrawn type A5)

c. (47c) George Washington (redrawn type A17)

d. (47c) George Washington (redrawn type A19)

e. (47c) Abraham Lincoln (redrawn type A33)

f. (47c) Benjamin Franklin (redrawn type A24)

5080: National Park Service, Cent. pane of 16

a. (47c) Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve

b. (47c) Mount Rainier National Park

c. (47c) Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park

d. (47c) Acadia National Park

e. (47c) Grand Canyon National Park

f. (47c) Assateague Island National Seashore

g. (47c) San Francisco Maritime National Historic Park

h. (47c) Arches National Park

i. (47c) Theodore Roosevelt National Park

j. (47c) Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens

k. (47c) Bandelier National Monument

l. (47c) Everglades National Park

m. (47c) Haleakala National Park

n. (47c) Yellowstone National Park

o. (47c) Carlsbad Caverns National Park and Preserve

p. (47c) Gulf Islands National Seashore

5081: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – light blue bird and flowers

5082: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – orange birds and flowers

5083: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – violet flowers

5084: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – rose pink flowers

5085: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – light blue flowers

5086: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – orange flowers

5087: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – violet birds and flowers

5088: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – rose pink bird and flowers

5089: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – rose pink flowers

5090: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – violet birds and flower

a. Block of 10, #5081-5090

b. Booklet pane of 20, 2 each #5081-5090

5091: (47c) Indiana Statehood, 200th anniv.

All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the July 18, 2016 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.