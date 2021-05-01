US Stamps
National Parks, Classics Forever stamps now have Scott numbers
The following Scott numbers have been assigned to recently issued United States stamps.
5061: (5c) “USA” and Star coil stamp
5062: (47c) 2016 World Stamp Show - blue vignette
5063: (47c) 2016 World Stamp Show – red vignette
5064: (47c) Repeal of the Stamp Act, 250th anniv.
5065: (47c) Distinguished Service Cross
5066: (47c) Navy Cross
5067: (47c) Air Force Cross
5068: (47c) Coast Guard Cross
a. Block or horiz. strip of 4, #5065-5068
5069: (47c) Mercury
5070: (47c) Venus
5071: (47c) Earth
5072: (47c) Mars
5073: (47c) Jupiter
5074: (47c) Saturn
5075: (47c) Uranus
5076: (47c) Neptune
a. Block of 8, #5069-5076
5077: (47c) Pluto
5078: (47c) New Horizons Probe
a. Pair, #5077-5078
5079: Classics Forever pane of 6
a. (47c) George Washington (redrawn type A16)
b. (47c) Benjamin Franklin (redrawn type A5)
c. (47c) George Washington (redrawn type A17)
d. (47c) George Washington (redrawn type A19)
e. (47c) Abraham Lincoln (redrawn type A33)
f. (47c) Benjamin Franklin (redrawn type A24)
5080: National Park Service, Cent. pane of 16
a. (47c) Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve
b. (47c) Mount Rainier National Park
c. (47c) Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park
d. (47c) Acadia National Park
e. (47c) Grand Canyon National Park
f. (47c) Assateague Island National Seashore
g. (47c) San Francisco Maritime National Historic Park
h. (47c) Arches National Park
i. (47c) Theodore Roosevelt National Park
j. (47c) Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens
k. (47c) Bandelier National Monument
l. (47c) Everglades National Park
m. (47c) Haleakala National Park
n. (47c) Yellowstone National Park
o. (47c) Carlsbad Caverns National Park and Preserve
p. (47c) Gulf Islands National Seashore
5081: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – light blue bird and flowers
5082: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – orange birds and flowers
5083: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – violet flowers
5084: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – rose pink flowers
5085: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – light blue flowers
5086: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – orange flowers
5087: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – violet birds and flowers
5088: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – rose pink bird and flowers
5089: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – rose pink flowers
5090: (47c) Colorful Celebrations booklet stamp – violet birds and flower
a. Block of 10, #5081-5090
b. Booklet pane of 20, 2 each #5081-5090
5091: (47c) Indiana Statehood, 200th anniv.
All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the July 18, 2016 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
