National Postal Museum set to reopen Aug. 27

May 27, 2021, 2 PM

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

The National Postal Museum will reopen on Friday, Aug. 27.

It will be the last of the Smithsonian Institution museums in Washington, D.C., to reopen, according to the Smithsonian’s website.

Initially the National Postal Museum will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday.

All of the Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere were closed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Smithsonian museums are reopening with new health restrictions and other rules.

Among the changes, all visitors age 2 and older will be asked to wear face coverings.

Fully vaccinated visitors will not have to wear a mask in outdoor settings.

Each museum is being told to limit the number of people in its facility and to implement social distancing, including one-way paths.

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed in the museums, and all museums will be conducting enhanced cleaning, the Smithsonian said.

The Smithsonian began reopening its museums on May 5.

There is no charge or visitor pass required to visit the National Postal Museum.

Through its exhibitions and public programs, the museum promotes the preservation, study and presentation of stamps and postal history.

For more information visit the National Postal Museum website.

The museum is located on Capitol Hill next to Union Station at 2 Massachusetts Ave. NE.

