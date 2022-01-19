National Postal Museum to reopen March 11

Feb 25, 2022, 2 PM

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

The National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C., plans to reopen Friday, March 11.

The Smithsonian museum initially closed its doors to the public in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Postal Museum reopened on Aug. 27, 2021, but was unable to remain open because of staff shortages and renewed concerns about the pandemic. The museum closed a second time on Jan. 18.

Under its new operating schedule, the Capitol Hill facility will be open Friday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The reopening was announced on the museum’s website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter