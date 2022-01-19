Postal Updates
National Postal Museum to reopen March 11
By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent
The National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C., plans to reopen Friday, March 11.
The Smithsonian museum initially closed its doors to the public in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Postal Museum reopened on Aug. 27, 2021, but was unable to remain open because of staff shortages and renewed concerns about the pandemic. The museum closed a second time on Jan. 18.
Under its new operating schedule, the Capitol Hill facility will be open Friday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and closed Wednesday and Thursday.
The reopening was announced on the museum’s website.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsFeb 24, 2022, 6 PM
Issue date announced for Shel Silverstein stamp
-
Postal UpdatesFeb 24, 2022, 3 PM
USPS launches new, less expensive parcel service
-
US StampsFeb 24, 2022, 3 PM
March Party stamp show near Cleveland March 18-20
-
World StampsFeb 24, 2022, 1 PM
The key series for Rhodesia and Nyasaland