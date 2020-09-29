Nativity scene celebrated on Canadian stamp Nov. 2

Oct 26, 2020, 2 PM

Canada Post’s new Christmas Nativity permanent-rate stamp was issued Nov. 2 in Sainte-Famille, Quebec, in self-stick booklets of 12.

By Jay Bigalke

Canada Post will issue a new Christmas Nativity stamp Nov. 2 in self-adhesive booklets of 12.

The stamp features an illustration of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus. An ox and a donkey are also included in the scene. In the November issue of its Details magazine for collectors, Canada Post stated that the ox and donkey “are often shown gazing in adoration at the Christ Child – symbolizing the importance that all living creatures are attached to his birth.”

The “P” inside a maple leaf representing the domestic letter mail permanent rate (currently 92¢) appears at top right, and “Christmas/Noel” is lettered bottom right.

Also available is a first-day cover franked with a single stamp. The decorative envelope reproduces a close-up of the stamp design in shades of dark blue.

The Sainte-Famille, Quebec, pictorial first-day postmark on the cover has text in a circle around seven sparking stars of different sizes.

Illustrator Sandra Dionisi created the artwork for the stamp, and the Toronto-based firm Soapbox Design served as the designer of the Christmas Nativity stamp. The stamps were printed by Colour Innovations.

The Christmas Nativity stamp measures 32 millimeters by 30mm and was printed in a quantity of 450,000 booklets of 12. A total of 6,500 FDCs were produced.

Canada Post’s ordering numbers for the Christmas Nativity booklet of 12 and FDC are 114147 and 414147131, respectively.

The new Christmas Nativity stamp and accompanying FDC are available from Canada Post’s online shop. Stamps and FDCs are available by mail order from Canada Post Customer Service, Box 90022, 2701 Riverside Drive, Ottawa, ON K1V 1J8 Canada; or by telephone from the United States or Canada at 800-565-4362, and from other countries at 902-863-6550.

Canada’s stamps and stamp products also are available from many new-issue stamp dealers, and from Canada Post’s agent in the United States: Interpost, Box 400, Hewlett, NY 11557.

