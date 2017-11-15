Museum of African American History and Culture, hockey stamps get Scott numbers

May 3, 2021, 6 AM

The History of Hockey souvenir sheet of two is only available through Stamp Fulfillment Services, and it is now Scott official.

By Colin Sallee

Another batch of new Scott numbers is in.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

Compared to other months, this batch is modest. But the National Museum of African American History and Culture headline the pack.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Enough explaining. Here is your batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:

United States

5251 (49c) National Museum of African American History and Culture

5252 (49c) History of Ice Hockey – Player Wearing Helmet and Protective Gear

a. As No. 5252, matte-finish paper

5253 (49c) History of Ice Hockey – Player Wearing Hat and Scarf

a. As No. 5253, matte-finish paper

b. Vert. pair, #5252-5253

c. Souvenir sheet of 2, #5252a-5253a

CVP101 Computer-vended stamps with Christmas Cookies

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Nov. 20, 2017 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.