New AFDCS online benefit helps members connect

Dec 16, 2020, 11 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The American First Day Cover Society is now offering its members a way to find other members with similar collecting interests and to seek out wanted items.

This new service, called “Member Connect,” allows society members to submit their collecting interests in a secure area of the AFDCS website that is accessible only to other members.

There is no charge for the service. Commercial ads and cachetmaker ads are not permitted in the Member Connect entries. (Separate ads on the website may be purchased.)

An individual’s Member Connect entry may include any topic of general philatelic or FDC interest or can be used to seek specific items. There is a limit of 25 words per listing and one listing per member. Members can submit changes or delete their listings at any time.

Member Connect can be found in the members-only area of the website, accessed via the “member login” button on the home page. AFDCS members who do not already have access to this area can request it by sending their names and membership numbers by email to webmaster@afdcs.org.

In that same area, members can download copies of First Days, a full-color magazine published six times a year by the AFDCS. The society also publishes handbooks, catalogs and a free directory of current cachetmakers, co-sponsors an annual stamp show, and otherwise promotes FDC collecting.

For more information on the AFDCS, visit the website, write to the AFDCS, Box 246, Colonial Beach, VA 22443-0246, or send an email to afdcs@afdcs.org.

