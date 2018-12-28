New album pages designed for used stamps: Week's Most Read

Jan 16, 2019, 10 PM

This album page of mounted definitive stamps from the 1965-81 Prominent Americans series is nearly complete.

By Molly Goad

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. The Two-Penny Tyrian Plum: Inside Linn's: Also in this monthly edition of Linn's are features about postal reform in India and another on the difference between a pane and sheet of stamps.

4. New U.S. Flag stamps coming Jan. 27: The United States Postal Service has planned a number of new stamp issues to coincide with its upcoming postage rate changes.

3. Stamp collecting group membership benefits: Sometimes the smallest of benefits to being a member of a club or a society mean quite a bit.



2. Great Britain honors monarchs with six stamp classics: Great Britain’s Royal Mail is paying tribute to the history of its stamps, 150 years of organized philately and the 50th anniversary of the royal opening of one of the world’s finest philatelic museums with a set of six stamps being issued Jan. 15.

1. New United States stamp album designed for collecting used stamps: Collectors of United States used stamps should take note of the latest album pages created by Amos Media Co. as part of the Scott National line of products.

