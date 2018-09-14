New Amos Media digital ebooks available

May 11, 2019, 10 AM

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Amos Media Co. recently added two new ebooks to its digital offerings at the Scott catalog website: Linn’s Complete Stamp Collecting Basics by Michael Baadke and Scott Identification Guide to U.S. Stamps: Regular Issues 1847-1934 by Charles Micarelli.

Linn’s Complete Stamp Collecting Basics, originally published in 2004, is divided into 14 chapters organized by subject. More than 400 illustrations are used in this wonderful 392-page resource.

Some of my favorite chapters look closely at how to build a collection, definitions of condition, and proper handling and storage of your collection. There is even a detailed chapter on how to sell your collection.

The second ebook, Scott Identification Guide to U.S. Stamps, is the sixth-edition version published in 2013. The 162-page book is jam-packed with valuable information that provides a helpful path for collectors to identify the challenging stamp issues of 1847-1934.

The description on the website says: “If you’ve ever been troubled by the 1¢ 1851-57 Franklins or the massive Washington-Franklin series, this is the book for you.”

For additional information and details on how to purchase access to both new ebooks, visit www.scottonline.com. The digital versions of the Scott catalogs are also found on the website.

