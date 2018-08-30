World Stamps

New Australian stamps celebrate children's authors

Jan 22, 2019, 8 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Australia Post honors five authors of children’s books on stamps issued Jan. 17 in its Australia Post Legends Awards series. Now in its 23rd year, the series celebrates the accomplishments of living Australians.

This year's honorees are Mem Fox, Morris Gleitzman, Leigh Hobbs, Alison Lester and Shaun Tan.

For ordering information, visit Australia Post's web shop at https://shop.auspost.com.au.

