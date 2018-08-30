New Australian stamps celebrate children's authors

Jan 22, 2019, 8 AM

Living people are honored on stamps in the Australia Post Legends Awards series. This year stamps’ focused on the field of children's literature and celebrated the works of Mem Fox, Morris Gleitzman, Alison Lester and Shaun Tan, in addition to Leigh Hobbs

By Linn’s Staff

Australia Post honors five authors of children’s books on stamps issued Jan. 17 in its Australia Post Legends Awards series. Now in its 23rd year, the series celebrates the accomplishments of living Australians.

This year's honorees are Mem Fox, Morris Gleitzman, Leigh Hobbs, Alison Lester and Shaun Tan.

