World Stamps
New Australian stamps celebrate children's authors
By Linn’s Staff
Australia Post honors five authors of children’s books on stamps issued Jan. 17 in its Australia Post Legends Awards series. Now in its 23rd year, the series celebrates the accomplishments of living Australians.
This year's honorees are Mem Fox, Morris Gleitzman, Leigh Hobbs, Alison Lester and Shaun Tan.
For ordering information, visit Australia Post's web shop at https://shop.auspost.com.au.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction