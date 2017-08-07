World Stamps
New Brunswick ship stamp picks up steam, Hepburn stamp tops $175,000: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. French, Russian rarities sprinkled all across recent sale from David Feldman: One of the more remarkable items was a French “ballon monte” cover from the siege of Paris during the Franco-Prussian war.
4. Born of frustration, France’s Sower design took time to get right: The middle denominations, by Louis-Eugene Mouchon, had a seated woman in Roman attire holding the French bill of rights.
3. Gaertner sells unissued Hepburn stamp for $176,000: The stamp featuring Hepburn was to have been part of a 2001 German semipostal set featuring international film stars.
2. Mazepa’s ‘Colonial Central America’ crowned Champion of Champions at APS Stampshow: James P. Mazepa took home the 2017 Champion of Champions award Aug. 5 at the American Philatelic Society Stampshow in Richmond, Va.
1. New Brunswick 12½¢ Steam and Sailing Ship stamp is a fine, affordable buy: The 12½¢ Steam and Sailing Ship stamp comes from one of the more affordable Canadian provinces sets.
