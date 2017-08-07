New Brunswick ship stamp picks up steam, Hepburn stamp tops $175,000: Week’s Most Read

Apr 28, 2021, 9 PM

Our weekly tipsters Henry Gitner and Rick Miller revisited this New Brunswick 12½¢ Steam and Sailing Ship stamp from 1860-1863, and keyed in on its current value. Our readers certainly responded, making it the top post this week on Linns.com.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. French, Russian rarities sprinkled all across recent sale from David Feldman: One of the more remarkable items was a French “ballon monte” cover from the siege of Paris during the Franco-Prussian war.

4. Born of frustration, France’s Sower design took time to get right: The middle denominations, by Louis-Eugene Mouchon, had a seated woman in Roman attire holding the French bill of rights.

3. Gaertner sells unissued Hepburn stamp for $176,000: The stamp featuring Hepburn was to have been part of a 2001 German semipostal set featuring international film stars.

2. Mazepa’s ‘Colonial Central America’ crowned Champion of Champions at APS Stampshow: James P. Mazepa took home the 2017 Champion of Champions award Aug. 5 at the American Philatelic Society Stampshow in Richmond, Va.

1. New Brunswick 12½¢ Steam and Sailing Ship stamp is a fine, affordable buy: The 12½¢ Steam and Sailing Ship stamp comes from one of the more affordable Canadian provinces sets.

