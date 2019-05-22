World Stamps
New German stamp honors Sesame Street
By Linn’s Staff
Germany issued an €0.80 stamp March 2 to commemorate the children’s television show Sesame Street; Sesamstrasse in German.
The design depicts six Muppets: Bert, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Samson, Tiffy and Ernie. Samson (a bear) and Tiffy (a bird) were created for the German version of the show.
The stamp is available with traditional water-activated stamp gum and as a self-adhesive. For ordering details, visit the Deutsche Post website.
