World Stamps

New German stamp honors Sesame Street

Mar 6, 2020, 12 PM
Germany issued a Sesame Street stamp March 2.

By Linn’s Staff

Germany issued an €0.80 stamp March 2 to commemorate the children’s television show Sesame Street; Sesamstrasse in German.

The design depicts six Muppets: Bert, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Samson, Tiffy and Ernie. Samson (a bear) and Tiffy (a bird) were created for the German version of the show.

The stamp is available with traditional water-activated stamp gum and as a self-adhesive. For ordering details, visit the Deutsche Post website.

