New issue date chosen for Women Vote forever stamp

The commemorative stamp celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage in the United States will be issued earlier than the date previously announced.

By Michael Baadke

The nondenominated (55¢) forever stamp commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guarantees women the right to vote, now has a new issue date.

The Women Vote stamp will be issued Aug. 22, instead of the previously announced issue date of Aug. 26. The official first-day city of Seneca Falls, N.Y., is unchanged, although the Postal Service does not expect to hold an in-person first-day ceremony when the stamp is issued.

Seneca Falls has been called the birthplace of women’s rights. The Seneca Falls convention held July 19-29, 1848, was the first women’s rights convention, and it included proponents of universal suffrage such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

The 19th Amendment guaranteeing all American women the right to vote was passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified Aug. 18, 1920.

The stamp illustration features suffragists marching in a parade or public demonstration, according to the Postal Service.

