New postmarks honor and commend U.S. veterans

Nov 8, 2019, 11 AM

This Nov. 11 Veterans Memorial postmark from Henderson, Nev., honors those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

Several organizations have sponsored pictorial postmarks to honor the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The U.S. Postal Service is offering the Nov. 11 Henderson, Nev., American flag postmark pictured nearby. Henderson recently added five names to its Veterans Memorial Wall during the annual Veterans Day festivities.

The Barry-Hoof American Legion released a Napoleon, N.D., postmark for veterans on Nov. 7. The American Legion is honoring 100 years of serving veterans, military members and their families.

The Soldiers Memorial Museum Historical Society in St. Louis, Mo., is sponsoring a cancel for the 40th anniversary of the Iran hostage crisis and the organization’s 36th annual Veterans Day celebration.

To obtain these postmarks, address your requests to:

HENDERSON VETERANS MEMORIAL Station, Postmaster, 404 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson, NV 89015-9998, Nov. 11. (Pictured.)

100 VETERANS Station, Postmaster, 104 Broadway, Napoleon, ND 58561-9998, Nov. 7. (Handwritten text: “Barry-Hoof American Legion, USA.”)

SOLDIERS MEMORIAL MILITARY MUSEUM Station, Postmaster, 1720 Market St., Room 2033, St. Louis, MO 63155-9998, Nov. 11. (“40th Anniversary, Iran Hostage Crisis, Nov. 4, 1979-Jan. 20, 1981; 36th Annual Veterans Day Celebration,” ribbon bow.)

