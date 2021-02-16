World Stamps
New printing quantity for Canada’s Snow Mammals
By Denise McCarty
Canada Post has increased the print run for its booklets of Snow Mammals stamps, according to an announcement in the April issue of Details, its new-issue publication for stamp collectors.
That issue of Details also reported the release dates for two upcoming stamp issues: April 29 for Canadian Ballet Legends, and June 29 for the 100th anniversary of the launch of the Bluenose schooner.
The five Snow Mammals stamps showing an ermine, snowshoe hare, Arctic fox, Peary caribou and northern collared lemming, respectively, were issued Feb. 16 in a booklet of 10 (two of each design) and a souvenir sheet of five.
As Linn’s reported in the March 8 issue, the original print quantity was 300,000 booklets (3 million stamps). That has been increased to 400,000 booklets (4 million stamps), according to Canada Post.
Jim Phillips, director of stamp services for Canada Post, said in Details, “One thing we didn’t expect was the popularity of our Snow Mammals issue — featured on the cover of our last edition of Details — with collectors and consumers. These adorable animal stamps have attracted a lot of media attention and, thanks to popular demand, we’ve increased our print run from 300,000 to 400,000 booklets to make sure everyone can get their paws on them.”
