New Scott digital catalog subscription launches

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

The new Scott Digital Catalogue Subscription went live in mid-March. The rollout started with an email to previous users of our older system of the digital catalog, and now the new system is ready for all to use.

Subscriptions are sold for a one-year access period starting with the date you subscribe. There is no specific year date for the digital catalogs, which means you will always have the most current version of the catalog.

A large amount of information is provided on the landing pages for the individual catalogs, so I won’t repeat everything here. What I will do is highlight items for each of the catalogs currently available and take a look at what is to come.

Digital U.S. specialized

The Scott Specialized Catalog of United States Stamps and Covers already is the most popular subscription option.

What sets this apart from the previous digital version is that we will have two updates per year on the catalog values. And the new U.S. stamps will be added monthly (if there are new stamps that month) after publication in Linn’s monthly edition.

Also, the files for the specialized catalog are organized in a library by type: provisionals, postage, airmail, federal duck stamps, etc. You can search within an area of the catalog or across the entire library.

Sold separately in print, the United Nations section will remain in the digital U.S. Specialized catalog as will the electronic versions of the Scott Identifier of Definitive Stamp Issues and the Scott Stamp Values U.S. Specialized by Grade.

An enhancement to come throughout the year is the addition of images in all sections; the goal is to eventually picture everything. We have already digitized thousands of new images and are in the process of preparing them to be shown.

The Scott classic catalog

One of the more powerful functions of the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 is the ability to search across the entire library of the nearly 500 stamp-issuing entities.

The stamps for British Commonwealth nations are included through 1952. Also, this catalog features expanded listings that are not included in any of our others.

As we are doing for the digital U.S. Specialized catalog, we are scanning thousands of stamps to show in the digital Classic Specialized catalog, and the fruits of those efforts will likely start to turn up this fall.

The standard catalog

The Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue, Vols. 1-6, is available as a set and as individual volumes.

For dealers at a show, online power sellers and topical stamp collectors, the search functionality across the entire set will save lots of time finding that particular stamp.

Individual countries are also indexed so you can jump around to different stamp types: postage, airmail, etc.

Similar efforts in adding images are underway with these catalogs, too. Vol. 1 has almost 1,000 new images in it that weren’t pictured before.

Future promotions

Stay tuned for future developments beyond this initial subscription launch. We will attend the upcoming Westpex stamp show in April and others throughout the year to promote the new Scott Digital Catalogue Subscription.

