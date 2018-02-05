May 1, 2021, 5 PM

This month's very short list of new Scott catalog numbers for United States stamps includes Scott 5281, for the Air Mail Centenary stamp.

Scott Catalog News – By Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

Headlining this month’s very short list of new listings are the Peace Rose booklet stamp and the blue Air Mail Centenary stamp.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2019 Scott catalogs.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

United States

5280 (50c) Peace Rose

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5281 (50c) Air Mail Centenary - blue

Interested in purchasing Scott catalogs? Visit Amos Advantage.

And be sure to like the Scott Catalogue Facebook page.

All of the numbers appear in the Catalogue Update section of the June 18, 2018, issue of Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.