New U.N. specialized catalog and checklist book debut

The first edition of the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United Nations Stamps and the Scott Postage Stamp Checklist: United Nations debuted in May.

By Linn’s Staff

Amos Media Co. launched two new United Nations publications in May: a specialized catalog and a checklist.

The new 2023 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United Nations Stamps is the essential reference work for collectors of United Nations postage stamps and postal stationery. The catalog also includes listings and values for first-day covers, inscription blocks, panes and more.

Separate sections are included for the offices in New York, Geneva, Switzerland, and Vienna, Austria; and U.N. souvenir cards, U.N. proofs, U.N. Temporary Executive Authority in West New Guinea, U.N. Transitional Authority in East Timor, and U.N. Interim Administration in Kosovo.

The U.N. section will no longer appear in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers, but simplified listings will continue to be included in the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue, Vol. 1A. Also, the U.N. section will remain in the digital subscription of the Scott U.S. Specialized catalog.

In this first edition of the Scott U.N. Specialized catalog, new stamp listings for the three U.N. offices are included up through the Endangered Species stamps issued March 18 of this year.

While a definite schedule for the next edition of the U.N. Specialized catalog is still in process, Scott editors are eyeing publication of the second edition in October 2023.

The United Nations checklist publication continues a line of similar items published by Amos Media since 2021. The checklist book is the perfect companion to the new specialized catalog.

To purchase these new publications, call Amos Media at 800-572-6885 or visit Amos Advantage online.

