New U.S. holiday stamps receive Scott numbers

Dec 3, 2018, 8 AM

Scott 5331 has been assigned to the traditional Christmas Madonna and Child stamp, which features a portrait of Mary and the infant Jesus, by Italian Renaissance master Francesco Bachiacca.

Scott Catalog News By Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.

Stamps celebrating Christmas and other holiday observances comprise this month’s new listings. Scott 5331 has been assigned to the traditional Christmas Madonna and Child stamp, which features a portrait of Mary and the infant Jesus, by Italian Renaissance master Francesco Bachiacca. Also Scott official are the Kwanzaa and Hanukkah stamps, Scott 5337 and 5338, respectively.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2019 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

United States

5331 (50c) Christmas – Madonna and Child

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5332 (50c) Christmas – Head of Santa Claus

5333 (50c) Christmas – Santa Claus and Wreath

5334 (50c) Christmas – Santa Claus and Book

5335 (50c) Christmas – Santa Claus and Card

a. Block of 4, #5332-5335

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5332-5335

5336 (50c) Christmas – Santa Claus and Book Souvenir Sheet

5337 (50c) Kwanzaa

5338 (50c) Hanukkah

All of the numbers appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Dec. 17, 2018, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.