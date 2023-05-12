New U.S. Postal Service Ground Advantage package service set to begin July 9

May 20, 2023, 9 AM

The new USPS Ground Advantage package service will debut July 9. Photo of package sorting courtesy of the United States Postal Service.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service has announced that it plans to launch its new USPS Ground Advantage package service on July 9, the same day it plans to increase first-class mail rates.

The USPS Ground Advantage service would begin following a “favorable review and comments from the Postal Regulatory Commission,” the Postal Service said in a May 10 press release.

According to the Postal Service, the new package service will provide a more affordable way to mail packages weighing up to 70 pounds in two to five business days.

Features of USPS Ground Advantage include $100 insurance for retail and commercial mailers, package forwarding and return to sender endorsements, and free package pickup along a mail carrier’s route, the USPS said.

If approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, USPS Ground Advantage prices will drop 1.4 percent compared to current prices for Parcel Select Ground and First-Class Package Service.

Prices for USPS Ground Advantage Retail and USPS Ground Advantage Commercial will decrease by 3.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

On July 9, postage for a 1-ounce first-class letter will increase by 3¢, from 63¢ to 66¢. A domestic postcard, which currently requires 48¢ postage, will jump 3¢ to 51¢.

