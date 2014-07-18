New U.S. Priority, Express stamps to be issued Jan. 18

Dec 12, 2019, 11 AM

The Grand Island ice caves in Lake Superior, near Munising on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, are featured on a $26.35 stamp to be issued Jan. 18, 2020, for flat-rate Priority Mail Express use.

The $7.75 Big Bend stamp is one of two expedited mail stamps scheduled for Jan. 18, 2020. The scene depicts the Rio Grande between limestone cliffs in the Big Bend region of West Texas.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service is continuing its American Landmarks stamp series into 2020 with two new stamps that will be issued Jan. 18.

A $7.75 Big Bend stamp will be offered for use on Priority Mail flat-rate envelopes. A $26.35 Grand Island Ice Caves will fulfill a new rate for Priority Mail Express flat rate envelopes.

Both stamps feature illustrations by Dan Cosgrove.

As reported in the Oct. 28 issue of Linn’s, new rates for the expedited mail services are expected to go into effect Jan. 26, 2020.

The Postal Service advises that there will be “no national first-day-of-issue ceremony for these stamps.”

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter