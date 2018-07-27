Four U.S. holiday stamps for 2018 revealed: Week’s Most Read

Apr 30, 2021, 5 AM

The Hanukkah forever stamp for 2018 is based on a cut-paper design. It is planned as a joint issue with Israel.

By Jay Bigalke

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. History of the cartoon contest. The cartoon contest has run continuously for more than 30 years, first appearing in the Linn’s issue of Dec. 8, 1986.

4. Lithuanian Post puts 100 living Lithuanians on new issue: From famous Lithuanians to contest winners, the new issue seeks to unite people of Lithuanian descent all over the world.

3. Foil component to enhance U.S. Dragons stamp set: The four new U.S. Dragons stamps are offset-printed in panes of 16 with hot foil stamping.

2. President Trump calls for privatizing U.S. Postal Service: President Donald Trump’s administration has called for privatizing the United States Postal Service.

1. Four U.S. holiday stamps for 2018 revealed: Forever stamps celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are planned for 2018.

