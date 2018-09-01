Oct 2, 2018, 5 AM

The Art of Magic souvenir sheet of three was among recent United States issues to receive Scott catalog numbers during the past month.

Scott Catalog News – By Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

Headlining this month’s new listings are The Art of Magic commemorative forever stamps celebrating prestidigitation and sleight of hand. A special plastic lenticular overlay on the accompanying souvenir sheet of three Rabbit in Hat stamps lets the rabbit pop in and out of its hat when the sheet is rocked back and forth. The whimsical Dragons stamps are also Scott catalog official this month.

And for you collectors of errors out there, an added magical surprise: The Art of Magic souvenir sheet also exists without die cuts around the three stamps. This mistake, now cataloged as Scott 5306b, was discovered at the American Philatelic Society Stampshow in Columbus, Ohio, in August.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2019 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

United States

5282 (50c) Air Mail Centenary – carmine lake

5301 (50c) Art of Magic – Rabbit in Hat

5302 (50c) Art of Magic – Fortune Teller and Crystal Ball

5303 (50c) Art of Magic – Levitating Woman and Hoop

5304 (50c) Art of Magic – Empty Bird Cage

5305 (50c) Art of Magic – Bird Emerging From Flower

a. Horiz. strip of 5, #5301-5305

5306 Sheet of 3 #5306a (Lenticular printing)

a. (50c) Art of Magic – Rabbit in Hat (Lenticular printing)

b. As #5306, die cutting omitted

5307 (50c) Dragons – Green Dragon and Castle

5308 (50c) Dragons – Purple Dragon and Castle

5309 (50c) Dragons – Blue Dragon and Ship

5310 (50c) Dragons – Orange and Pink Dragon and Pagoda

a. Strip or block of 4, #5307-5310

b. Horiz. strip of 4, #5307-5310, die cutting missing

5311 ($1.15) Poinsettia

All of the numbers appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Oct. 15, 2018, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.