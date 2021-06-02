New USPS trucks to be built in S.C.; USPS governors sworn in at White House

Jun 24, 2021, 10 AM

Washington Postal Scene by Bill McAllister

Oshkosh Corp., the Wisconsin-based firm that won a contract to build the next generation of postal delivery trucks for the United States Postal Service, has announced it plans to build the vehicles at a new facility in Spartanburg, S.C.

In a June 22 statement, the company said it expects to hire more than 1,000 people for the plant.

The contract has been estimated to be valued at $6 billion and calls for the company to produce up to 165,000 vehicles over a 10-year period.

The new trucks will replace a fleet of small delivery trucks that postal officials say have outlived their expected use.

The Detroit Free Press reported June 22 that Ford Motor Co. would supply engines and other components made in Michigan for the trucks.

USPS governors sworn in at White House

Presidential appointees to boards and commissions rarely get White House attention after their confirmations.

But President Joe Biden’s three appointees to the Postal Service’s board of governors had their swearing in at the White House June 15, presided over by Susan Rice, director of the U.S. Domestic Policy Council.

Rice posted a photo of the new governors on her Twitter page and said she was honored to swear in Amber McReynolds, a Denver, Colo., election official; Anton Hajjar, a former labor union lawyer; and Ron Stroman, former deputy postmaster general of the USPS.

“I know they’ll get right to work building USPS for the future,” Rice said.

