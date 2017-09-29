May 3, 2021, 6 PM

The $1 Newfoundland airmail stamp that never was. Contracted and approved by the Newfoundland government, the stamp was never placed into use. It has been nicknamed the Wayzata airmail.

By Jay Bigalke

The Nov. 13 issue of Linn's Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Oct. 30. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

Newfoundland’s Minnesota misstep: the airmail stamp that never was

Columnist Wayne Youngblood's look at what is now fondly referred to by some as the Wayzata airmail is the story of a stamp that almost was — but isn’t quite.

Armed forces concessionary mail rates continued after war’s end

Modern U.S. Mail columnist Tony Wawrukiewicz answers the question “What U.S. Armed Forces concessionary rates existed after World War II ended?”

Philatelic publishers of yesteryear displayed nonexistent stamps

Great Britain columnist Matthew Healey looks at an early postcard that depicts an unissued King Edward VII £5 stamp within a collage design.

