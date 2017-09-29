World Stamps
Newfoundland’s Minnesota airmail stamp misstep: Inside Linn's
By Jay Bigalke
The Nov. 13 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Oct. 30. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Oct. 28. To heighten your anticipation even further, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the covers of this issue.
Newfoundland’s Minnesota misstep: the airmail stamp that never was
Columnist Wayne Youngblood's look at what is now fondly referred to by some as the Wayzata airmail is the story of a stamp that almost was — but isn’t quite.
Armed forces concessionary mail rates continued after war’s end
Modern U.S. Mail columnist Tony Wawrukiewicz answers the question “What U.S. Armed Forces concessionary rates existed after World War II ended?”
Philatelic publishers of yesteryear displayed nonexistent stamps
Great Britain columnist Matthew Healey looks at an early postcard that depicts an unissued King Edward VII £5 stamp within a collage design.
