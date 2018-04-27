Nicaragua’s 1939 airmail stamps: Inside Linn’s

May 3, 2021, 7 AM

A first-day cover found at a recent stamp show is franked with the five stamps from Nicaragua’s 1939 airmail set honoring Will Rogers. There are questions about the legitimacy of the postmarks.

By Molly Goad

The May 28 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, May 14. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, May 12. Here are three previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

Cover franked with Nicaragua’s tribute to Will Rogers



Thomas P. Myers couldn’t pass up the first-day cover pictured above when he found it in a dealer’s box at the Springpex stamp show in Virginia. It is franked with Nicaragua’s 1939 airmail stamp homage to American humorist and writer Will Rogers. But is the cover real or a fake?

Switzerland stamp scene

Switzerland recently issued three stamps marking the 125th anniversary of operation of three mountain railways: the Schynige Platte, the Wengernalp and the Stanserhorn railways. Richard T. Hall examines the development of mountain railways in Switzerland and their commemoration on Swiss stamps.

The life of Henry G. Mandel

Essay and proof pioneer Henry G. Mandel only lived for 45 years (1857-1902). During that short period of time, he exposed the work of the engraving fraternity to the world. This issue includes a column by James E. Lee that looks at Mandel's life and two very interesting die proofs.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!

Sign up and start reading now!

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter