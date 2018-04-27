World Stamps
Nicaragua’s 1939 airmail stamps: Inside Linn’s
By Molly Goad
The May 28 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, May 14. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, May 12. Here are three previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers.
Cover franked with Nicaragua’s tribute to Will Rogers
Thomas P. Myers couldn’t pass up the first-day cover pictured above when he found it in a dealer’s box at the Springpex stamp show in Virginia. It is franked with Nicaragua’s 1939 airmail stamp homage to American humorist and writer Will Rogers. But is the cover real or a fake?
Switzerland stamp scene
Switzerland recently issued three stamps marking the 125th anniversary of operation of three mountain railways: the Schynige Platte, the Wengernalp and the Stanserhorn railways. Richard T. Hall examines the development of mountain railways in Switzerland and their commemoration on Swiss stamps.
The life of Henry G. Mandel
Essay and proof pioneer Henry G. Mandel only lived for 45 years (1857-1902). During that short period of time, he exposed the work of the engraving fraternity to the world. This issue includes a column by James E. Lee that looks at Mandel's life and two very interesting die proofs.
Want to subscribe?
Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!
Sign up and start reading now!
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction