Nine valuable British North America revenue stamps stolen in early May

May 13, 2020, 1 PM

This 1946 British Columbia revenue stamp is one of nine British North America revenue stamps that were stolen in early May while in transit from Canada to their owner in the United States.

By Linn’s Staff

Nine valuable British North America revenue stamps were stolen sometime between May 6 and May 8 while on their way back to their owner in the United States after being expertized in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, by the Vincent Graves Greene Philatelic Research Foundation’s expert committee.

The theft took place while the material was in the custody of FedEx somewhere in the southeast of the United States. The theft was reported to FedEx and to the insurance firm Hugh Wood Inc. in Bellefonte, Pa. A case file has been opened, and the Greene foundation is working with the owner of the material.

The stamps are all identified by their individual numbers in The Canadian Revenue Stamp Catalogue, the leading authority on Canadian and British North America revenue issues. The catalog numbers of the stolen stamps are BCD1, BCT1, FB53a, FSC10, FSC13, FSC19, FWS2, NFB1 and TNR7.

For more information about the theft, please contact Ingo Nessel at b62hkg@yahoo.ca.

