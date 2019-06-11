World Stamps
Nine valuable British North America revenue stamps stolen in early May
By Linn’s Staff
Nine valuable British North America revenue stamps were stolen sometime between May 6 and May 8 while on their way back to their owner in the United States after being expertized in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, by the Vincent Graves Greene Philatelic Research Foundation’s expert committee.
The theft took place while the material was in the custody of FedEx somewhere in the southeast of the United States. The theft was reported to FedEx and to the insurance firm Hugh Wood Inc. in Bellefonte, Pa. A case file has been opened, and the Greene foundation is working with the owner of the material.
The stamps are all identified by their individual numbers in The Canadian Revenue Stamp Catalogue, the leading authority on Canadian and British North America revenue issues. The catalog numbers of the stolen stamps are BCD1, BCT1, FB53a, FSC10, FSC13, FSC19, FWS2, NFB1 and TNR7.
For more information about the theft, please contact Ingo Nessel at b62hkg@yahoo.ca.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction