No Ashton Potter 2019 Flag coil with plate number P2222

Aug 10, 2020, 11 AM

Ashton Potter printed one of the two United States nondenominated (55¢) Flag coil stamps issued in 2019.

By Linn’s Staff

The 2019 United States Flag forever coil stamp printed by Ashton Potter (Scott 5342) was not issued with plate number P2222, contrary to a report in the April 13 Linn’s.

U.S. Postal Service spokesman Roy Betts told Linn's that plate number P2222 was to be used if Ashton Potter switched to a new approved paper, but the coil print run was completed with existing paper, “so P2222 will not be produced.”

