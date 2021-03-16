US Stamps

No ceremony for U.S. Espresso Drinks stamps

Mar 19, 2021, 4 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The four United States nondenominated (55¢) Espresso Drinks forever stamps will be issued nationally April 9 without a first-day ceremony.

The U.S. Postal Service revealed March 17 that no event was planned for the set, which will be issued in a double-sided pane of 20.

Linn’s article about the Espresso Drinks forever stamps was published in the March 29 issue.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Stamps

Mar 16, 2021, 2 PM

Espresso drink fans get four U.S. stamps for their favorites

US Stamps

Jan 26, 2018, 5 AM

Coffee, postcards and gratitude; how Starbucks encourages use of the mail

World Stamps

Mar 2, 2017, 8 AM

How Costa Rica used overprint on 1922 stamps to promote its coffee

Community Comments

Headlines