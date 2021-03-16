US Stamps
No ceremony for U.S. Espresso Drinks stamps
By Linn’s Staff
The four United States nondenominated (55¢) Espresso Drinks forever stamps will be issued nationally April 9 without a first-day ceremony.
The U.S. Postal Service revealed March 17 that no event was planned for the set, which will be issued in a double-sided pane of 20.
Linn’s article about the Espresso Drinks forever stamps was published in the March 29 issue.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World StampsMar 18, 2021, 1 PM
Tasteful stamps, from fruits and vegetables to cake
-
US StampsMar 17, 2021, 9 PM
Issue dates revealed for several U.S. stamps, postal card
-
World StampsMar 17, 2021, 7 PM
Five invited to sign the Roll of Distinguished Philatelists Sept. 24
-
Postal UpdatesMar 17, 2021, 7 PM
USPS says it needs congressional support for all-electric truck fleet