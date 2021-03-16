No ceremony for U.S. Espresso Drinks stamps

The four United States nondenominated (55¢) Espresso Drinks forever stamps will be issued nationally April 9 without a first-day ceremony.

The U.S. Postal Service revealed March 17 that no event was planned for the set, which will be issued in a double-sided pane of 20.

Linn’s article about the Espresso Drinks forever stamps was published in the March 29 issue.

