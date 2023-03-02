Nod to hockey penalty wins February cartoon caption contest

Mar 14, 2023, 12 PM

The winner of the philatelic line in the February cartoon caption contest featuring the United States 20¢ Hockey stamp in the 1984 set of four honoring that year’s Winter Olympics is Kenny Moore of Rocklin, Calif.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

The entries in the February cartoon caption contest featuring the 20¢ Hockey stamp issued Jan. 6, 1984 (Scott 2070), in a set of four commemorating that year’s Winter Olympics were quite diverse. There were only a few themes that drew multiple entries.

The first is the dental aspect of playing hockey. This group is represented by David Vikan of Dickinson, N.D., who reaches back to an old petition to Santa Claus with “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth, my two front teeth.”

Another popular theme was hockey penalties, with one entry from that group winning the philatelic part of the contest. Kenny Moore of Rocklin, Calif., cleverly combines hockey and philately with the line shown in the box above.

On the nonphilatelic side of the contest, the winner is Michael Dornbrock of Cedar Falls, Iowa, whose entry recalls a favorite line from one of the more acerbic comedians of yesteryear with “Yes I knew Don Rickles, you hockey puck!”

Both winners will receive a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Here are the best of the other runners-up:

“I must have suited up in the wrong locker room. My sport is curling,” sent by Harold Forbes of Castleton, Vt.

“If I’d practiced my spins more I could have been on the stamp with the pretty ice dancer,” from Mildred Barylski of Warrenton, Va.

“Twenty shots; One goal. Odds close to getting a cancelled commemorative on mail these days,” by John DeBord of Vallejo, Calif.

“We already had the ‘Miracle on Ice’. Now what I need to own a set of Columbians is a ‘Miracle on Price,” submitted by Steve Kotler of San Francisco, Calif.

“Neither rain, nor snow, nor ice….,” from Denise Stotts of Houston, Texas.

“If he outbids me in that Olympic stamp auction one more time, I’m gonna check him into the boards,” by Jerry Smith of St. Charles, Mo.

“I have one thing in common with express mail; we’re both fast on delivery!’ by John Barrera of Concord, N.C.

Thanks and a tip of the hat to all who entered. The next contest will be announced in the April 10 issue of Linn’s.

