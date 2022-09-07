Nojex-ASDA stamp show Oct. 14-16

Sep 23, 2022, 12 PM

The North Jersey Federated Stamp Clubs and the American Stamp Dealers Association will present the Nojex-ASDA Postage Stamp Expo Oct. 14-16 at the Hilton Meadowlands Hotel, 2 Meadowlands Plaza, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Exhibition hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The show will feature 40 dealers and 200 frames of exhibits.

Because the Nojex/ASDA expo is a World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13, 2023.

The exhibit winning the single-frame grand award will qualify for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition to take place Nov. 17-19, 2023, at Chicagopex in Chicago.

Patricia Stilwell Walker will lead the exhibition jury. Fellow judges are Colin Fraser, Ed Kroft, Stephen Reinhard and Stephen Suffet.

An awards banquet will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday; tickets are $65 per person. The show committee asks banquet attendees to reserve a spot before the show by sending payment to Robert G. Rose, 18 Balbrook Drive, Mendham, NJ 07945.

Several societies will host public programs at Nojex. The convening societies include the United Postal Stationery Society, Eire Philatelic Association, Society of Israel Philatelists, Military Postal History Society, American Society of Polar Philatelists and the New Jersey Postal History Society.

A Collectors Club dinner will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Segovia Restaurant, 150 Moonachie Road, in Moonachie, N.J. The dinner is open to all attendees of the show. Tickets are $75 per person and can be reserved through a link on the show’s website at www.nojex.org.

The Hilton Meadowlands Hotel offers a special show rate of $149 per night. Reservation details, along with additional show information, can be found on the Nojex website.

Or, for more information about the show, send an email to show chair Robert Rose at robertrose25@comcast.net.

