Nominations open for Smithsonian philatelic achievement award

Jan 27, 2023, 12 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The Smithsonian Institution’s National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C., has begun the nomination process for the 2023 Smithsonian philatelic achievement award, according to a Jan. 19 press release from the museum.

Nominations can be made now through March 1. A nomination form is available online.

The National Postal Museum will host a gala Nov. 4 to honor the winners. The museum is located at 2 Massachusetts Ave. NE in Washington, across from Union Station. Individual ticket sales for the black-tie event will begin in the summer.

The Smithsonian philatelic achievement award was established in 2002 to honor and celebrate living individuals for outstanding lifetime achievement in the field of philately.

The achievement may include research that advances the understanding of philately, service to the philatelic community, or the promotion of philately to the benefit of collectors, according to the National Postal Museum.

The nomination form asks for the nominees’ basic information and a statement detailing their achievements.

The National Postal Museum does not permit self-nominations or nominations of staff members at the Smithsonian. No more than one current member of the museum’s council of philatelists can be selected to receive the award in any selection period.

The nominations will be evaluated by a Smithsonian philatelic achievement award nominating committee made up of members of the museum’s council of philatelists and chaired by the museum’s chief curator of philately.

The committee will present a maximum of six candidates to the full council, and the council will vote on the recommendations.

The votes will be counted by the nominating committee, and it will report the results to the National Postal Museum director, who may break tie votes or override the results. The director will then propose the final list to the institution’s board of regents.

The Smithsonian board of regents consists of the chief justice of the United States, the vice president of the United States, three members of the U.S. Senate, three members of the U.S. House of Representatives and nine citizens.

The winners of the 2023 award will be notified in the summer.

The National Postal Museum showcases one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive collections of stamps and philatelic material. The museum is open daily (closed Dec. 25) from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call 202-633-1000 or visit the museum’s website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter